A resident of the English city of Liverpool, Maryside County, suffered from headaches and back pain, went to the doctor and learned that she was terminally ill. This is reported by the Liverpool Echo.

In October 2020, 38-year-old Aleksandra Dulkiewicz went to her homeland in Poland, and when she returned, she felt a deterioration in health. She started having migraines and back pain.

On October 10, the woman went for a breast scan and biopsy. A week later, she lost her job, and the next day she found out the results of the analysis, which showed that she had cancer.

Her 41-year-old friend Anna Maxwell wanted to do whatever she could to help. For a long time she begged Dulkievich for permission to organize a fundraiser for treatment, because the patient considered it humiliating. In the end, however, the patient agreed. As a result, Maxwell managed to collect almost seven thousand pounds (726.4 thousand rubles) from 430 people.

The patient is now undergoing an 18-week course of chemotherapy, which she does not tolerate very well. She has lost all her hair, needs a special diet and supplements, but the oncologist told her that the cancer is responding to treatment.

