A woman has filed a lawsuit for 20 million dollars (about 18 million euros) against Chris Brown, in which she accuses the American rapper, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, of having drugged and raped her on a yacht in Miami, US media reported this Friday. .

The plaintiff, a 30-year-old professional dancer and model who is not identified in the complaint, maintains that the events occurred in December 2020 at a party that was being held on a yacht docked in front of the Miami home of fellow American rapper Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs.

The woman, according to the lawsuit, was invited to the party by a friend through a call during which Brown himself later told her that he had heard that she wanted to start a music career and urged her to come to the party. Once aboard the yacht, the woman was taken to the kitchen by the singer, who served her a drink on two occasions, after which she began to feel “disoriented, physically unstable and began to fall asleep,” according to the letter. . The woman alleges that Brown later took her to a bedroom while she was drugged and nearly unconscious, locked the door, prevented her from leaving, undressed her and raped her.

The suit details that Brown ejaculated inside her, after which he got up and told her: “I’m done.” The next day he sent her a text message in which he wrote her to take a contraceptive pill, which the woman did, who is now asking for 20 million dollars (about 18 million euros) for damages and points out that the fact left her ” severe emotional distress.”

“I hope everyone sees this pattern,” Brown said on his Instagram Stories, after which he added that every time he releases new music “they try to get some real bullshit out,” without elaborating. The rapper, according to specialized media, plans to publish his tenth studio album this year.

The lawsuit adds to the list of problematic events in which the artist has been the protagonist, who for years and intermittently was a partner of the singer Rihanna, whom he assaulted in 2009, in a case in which he pleaded guilty and He served five years of probation. In 2019, he was arrested in Paris and then released without charge after a 24-year-old woman accused him of “brutally and violently” abusing her in a hotel room. Three years earlier, he was arrested for threatening another woman with a pistol, while in 2017 he was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, because of an arrest warrant that weighed on him for allegedly having hit a photographer a year earlier. He was released after paying bail of 2,000 dollars (about 1,800 euros).