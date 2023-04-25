Marilyn Jones and her family sued Celebrity Cruises for keep your husband’s body in a drink freezerafter he died of a heart attack.

The plaintiffs allege that the US company improperly handled the corpse of Robert Jones, who died on August 15, 2022 on the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship, stating that the body in question began to decompose, causing emotional trauma to the family.

Last year what promised to be a dream trip ended in tragedy for the Jones family. Robert suffered a fatal heart attack while on a cruise with his 78-year-old wife Marilyn.

Marilyn, a grandmother and mother of two daughters, is now a widow seeking compensation of one million dollars.

The lawsuit filed in Florida claims that after her husband passed away, the administrators They promised that the body would be stored in a proper morgue inside the ship.either; however, it was stored in a beverage cooler for almost a week.

Found in the corpse of a passenger on a cruise ship decomposed after the crew kept it in a refrigerator since the ship’s morgue was not at the right temperature.

According to the lawsuit, after Robert Jones died, the ship’s staff gave the widow two options: Drop the body off at the next stop, which was going to be Puerto Rico, or store it in the morgue until the ship returned to Fort Lauderdale in six days. Marilyn chose the latter, however, she maintains that this did not occur.

The family alleges that, by not keeping it under adequate conditions, the lifeless body turned green and swollen, reason for which he could not be veiled with an open coffin, something that the family wanted.

Celebrity Cruises refused to give any statement regarding the scandal that involves them, citing the delicacy of the case and “respect for the family.”

The Celebrity Equinox, where Robert died last year, is a cruise ship with capacity for about 3,000 passengers and 1,200 crew members. On trips of this magnitude, the boats have morgues in case someone dies.

