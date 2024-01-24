A video of a British woman stripping in front of children went viral on the internet and was the target of criticism on social media in recent days. The case took place in the county of Kent, in the United Kingdom, where a beauty contest promoted by the LGBTQIA+ community was taking place.

Media recorded during the event shows a woman lowering her pants and dancing on an open stage in the city, in front of a children's audience of around 12 boys and girls, simulating a sexual act with a cane. In the background, people applaud the performance of the performer, who appears wearing only a bra and panties to the sound of Pony, by the artist Ginuwine, whose part of the song says: “If you're feeling horny, let's go. Ride, my pony. My saddle is waiting. Come and jump on it.”

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the event was part of a competition in which participants competed for the title of “Mx Margate”, in reference to the city where the program took place. The contest rules allowed the registration of “all genders, ages, races, LGBTQIA+ people, long-time residents of the county and people with disabilities,” according to the organization that promoted the event.

The program featured British comedian Jonny Woo and was judged by artist Tracey Emin, actor Russell Tovey and Robert Diament, director of the Carl Freedman Gallery, based in Margate.

Among the exhibition rules was one that clearly prohibited the practice of “obscenities, indecent exposure or sexual acts”, an issue that was used as support for child protection activists to protest the episode.

According to critics, the act of sexualized entertainment for adults should not have been performed in front of children. The founder of the group Standing for Women, Kellie-Jay Keen, one of the people who spoke out on the case, stated that “when it comes to protecting and safeguarding children and the vulnerable, we should have learned by now that some groups cannot be trusted” .

“At this point we have to ask: where were the parents? And what kind of parents put their children in front of a sexually explicit adult artist? This person performed a striptease and simulated fellatio on a wooden cane. If this sexualized act of adult entertainment belongs anywhere, it belongs in a nightclub, for example,” Keen said.

The leader of the right-wing Britain First party, Paul Golding, also spoke out on the social network X about the situation, accusing the event of allowing the practice of pedophilia.