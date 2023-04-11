The case was in Curitiba and the supermarket said, in a note, that it “did not identify evidence of an improper approach” after listening to the employees involved and analyzing the images from the security cameras

Teacher Isabel Oliveira, 43, took off her clothes inside a supermarket in Curitiba (PR) in protest against racism. The action took place on Saturday (April 8, 2023) at Atacadão, belonging to the Carrefour group. She was shopping when she said she was chased by store security for more than 30 minutes.

In your profile on Instagram, Isabel published a video in which she reports the situation. She stated that she felt treated like a “marginal“. The establishment belongs to the Carrefour group, which is an international supermarket chain based in France.

“We cannot continue to be treated as if we were marginal. I was just doing my shopping, I wasn’t putting anyone at risk.“, declared the teacher.

Hours later, Isabel returned to the supermarket and walked through the corridors of the establishment in her underwear to protest against racism. In her body, there was the question: “Am I a threat?”.

At the video posted on her Instagram profile, the teacher wrote:

“I went back to the store without looking like a threat and bought my daughter’s milk. We are not threats (yet). Last time I enter this establishment! My body is political”, posted on the social network.

While walking, Isabel was approached by a man who appeared to be a supermarket employee and asked what was going on. The teacher replied: “Nothing, I just came to do my shopping, there to see if you need security to walk behind me again [apontando para o corpo]. So I’m fine with nothing, including my clothes, so it doesn’t look like I’m going to steal anything. I came now with nothing in hand so as not to pose a threat to the store”.

In a note, Atacadão said that “did not identify evidence of improper approach” after listening to the officials involved and reviewing security camera footage. The company also regretted the case and said it made itself available to Isabel.

During a ministerial meeting to celebrate the 100 days of government, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that it is necessary to send a notice to the management of the Carrefour group.

“Carrefour committed yet another crime of racism with a black customer. We have to say to Carrefour’s management: if they want to do this in their country of origin, let them do it, but we will not allow them to do this here”declared the Chief Executive.

Read the full note from Atacadão, a supermarket belonging to the Carrefour group:

“The company informs that it investigated the case, listening to employees and analyzing security camera footage, and did not identify signs of improper approach. Since the customer’s first manifestations at the site, the store’s supervision and management made themselves available to listen to her and offer the proper welcome. We regret that the client felt the way reported, which, of course, goes completely against our goals. The company has a zero tolerance policy against any type of discriminatory behavior or inappropriate approach. It conducts routine training so that this does not occur and has a reporting channel available, providing full transparency to the process. We also emphasize that our prevention model focuses on welcoming customers, with inclusion and respect guidelines that are also passed on to our employees through intense and frequent training”.

Other cases

On February 15, the Carrefour group reached an agreement with the Rio Grande do Sul and Federal Public Prosecutors and the State and Federal Defenders. It agreed to pay BRL 68 million in more than 800 scholarships for study and permanence for black people in higher education institutions throughout Brazil.

The measure was a way of repairing collective moral damages as a result of the death of João Alberto Silveira de Freitas, a black man who was beaten in a chain supermarket, in Porto Alegre, in 2020.

João Alberto was shopping with his wife when he was violently approached by 2 supermarket security guards. Assaulted with kicks and punches for more than 5 minutes, he was suffocated and couldn’t resist. The beating was recorded on video by a cell phone camera.

The case gained national repercussions, mainly because it was held on the eve of Black Consciousness Day, on November 20, and was marked by protests in several cities across the country.