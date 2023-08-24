Genoa – The arrest of Luca Iacobelli, the 34-year-old homeless who last Monday repeatedly hit a 60-year-old woman with a stone at Struppa’s May 10 gardens in Genoa. The man assisted by the lawyer Emily Patrizia Contorto explained to the judge that he had done it to silence the “voices” that have haunted him for years and when he heard the woman talking about her “he just wanted to silence her”.

In fact, the woman had sat on a bench while she was on the phone with her husband, as her son later said. The woman is currently hospitalized at the Galliera hospital, after she was initially taken in red code to San Martino, and it is stable and out of danger.