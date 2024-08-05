Ciudad Juárez— A man was stabbed by his partner after an argument they had during the early morning hours in the Américas neighborhood, reported operational personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

It was at 1:30 a.m. when police went to Antonio José de Sucre and Camino Cordoveño streets, where they reported a fight and one injured person, reported a municipal police commander.

Preventive agents from the University District attended and provided assistance to a man identified as José S. De los S., 32 years old, who had a stab wound in the left side of the chest, near the heart, from where he was bleeding profusely, said a police officer.

A neighbor told them that the man had been injured by his partner, Ericka Lizbeth VQ, 32, who was found to have a blood-stained knife that she used to injure the victim.

Paramedics treated the injured man and took him to a hospital.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.