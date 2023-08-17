Naples: woman who died in the car, formerly in the barracks, tried to escape

The main suspect in the murder of Anna Scala, the 56-year-old from Vico Equense found dead in the trunk of a car in Piano di Sorrento, has been arrested. It is the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who has just been taken to the barracks for questioning. The man had tried to flee, hiding his motorbike and trying to hide his tracks.

Corpse in the car: the victim’s ex in the barracks

The carabinieri took the main suspect in the killing of Anna Scala, the 56-year-old woman found dead in the car, to the barracks. It’s about her ex-boyfriend. The woman’s lifeless body, with wounds due to several knife slashes, was poured into the trunk of her car parked in via San Massimo in Piano di Sorrento. A private parking area of ​​an apartment building, dotted with flower beds, where Anna Scala had just left her car when she was caught behind and killed. On the ground, the carabinieri who arrived after reporting to 112 by a resident who had seen the body, found a cap and a knife with a bloody blade. The hat was used to partially cover the face of Anna’s attacker, according to some witnesses, who would have lost it during the escape on a scooter, a dark-colored vehicle used to get to the scene of the crime. The investigations are underway, with the findings of the military, the arrival of the coroner and the prosecutor on duty, the acquisition of images from video surveillance cameras and listening to residents in the area.

Anna Scala, originally from nearby Vico Equense, had in the past denounced her ex for stalking. A detail on which the investigators focus, who intended to speak to the man and who, for this reason, sought him out immediately. The ex was traced to the Colli di Fontanelle in Sant’Agnello, not far from the crime scene.

