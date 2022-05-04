Frosinone, woman stabbed to death: ex-boyfriend confesses

Romina De Cesare it was killed out of jealousy. The ex boyfriend Pietro Ialongo, 38 years old, first strangled her and then ended up stabbing her, because the woman had embarked on a new romantic relationship. After the attack, the man attempted suicide several times. During the interrogation, Ialongo confessed everything to the prosecutors of Frosinone and Latina.

The man, “not accepting the new acquaintance of his former partner, on returning from a night out would first strangle her and then repeatedly stab her, abandoning her in a pool of blood, to then run away “, reads a judicial note.

“During his run in the direction of the Pontine coast – it continues – the man allegedly carried out self-harming gestures and suicide attempts, either by strangulation or by cutting the veins, failing to do so. Once on the Circeo promontory, heading towards the beach of Sabaudia, the man would finally try to drown himself. “The man would subsequently discard the clothes he wore, getting naked on the beach where he was later noticed by the Carabinieri of Sabaudia.

