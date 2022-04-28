The situation occurred in Pico Rivera, a county in California, United States. There, Ruby Ann Cervantes, a one-year-old baby, she was attacked by one of the family’s pitbulls.

According to what Margaret Ann Morales, the baby’s grandmother, told the media ‘USA Today’, she was in the house and heard screams coming from the kitchen. When she ran to the scene she found Jamie Morales, Ruby Ann’s mom, struggling with one of the pitbulls, who bit and wouldn’t let go of the minor’s leg.

For about five minutes Ruby Ann’s mother tried to open the animal’s jaw without success, she was faced with the desperate decision to grab a knife from the kitchen and stab the dog to make him drop his daughter.

“It was my daughter or him, so I chose my daughter. I did what I had to do to protect her. Because she wouldn’t let go of my daughter, so I had to, it makes me feel bad but i had to do it”, Morales commented to ‘NBC News’.

As Grandma Margaret Ann explains, the dogs had been with her family since they were puppies and they had never exhibited aggressive behavior with any of the children living in the house. Apparently, the animals were normally outside the house, but just that day they were inside because they had just taken a bath.

What the family speculates is that the dogs’ reaction was due to the baby taking one of their toys.

Moments after the attack, The baby was taken to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with hip and shoulder fractures. In addition to leg injuries caused by the bite, for which she had to be admitted to surgery.

A horrific attack by two pit bulls that left four people hospitalized. They attacked one year old Ruby Ann Cervantes. The girl’s mother stabbed the dogs to stop the attack. The dogs were 3 1/2 years old and the family says they’ve had them since they were puppies. pic.twitter.com/zjNNuTktIR – Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) April 25, 2022

His mother and grandmother, Jamie and Margaret Morales, were also injured in the face and arm, so they were also treated at the health center.

The dog that was attacked with the knife died and the other was picked up by animal control authorities, who They plan to apply canine euthanasia.

According to an article by the ‘Hospital Veterinari Glòries’ on the relationship between pets and babies at home, it is pointed out that there shouldn’t be any problem for the coexistence between these twoas long as never be left alone and both the baby and the pet are taught to respect the limits and spaces of the other.

