Woman stabbed in the throat by her son

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed in the throat in her home in Carpi, in the province of Modena, but her life is not in danger. Investigations are underway into the stabbing for which you are believed to be responsible the woman’s thirteen-year-old son, it is not clear whether voluntarily or accidentally.

The 118 health personnel urgently transported the woman by helicopter to the Baggiovara Civil Hospital and from there she was transferred to the ENT department at the Modena Polyclinic, with a prognosis of 20 days.

The family drama took place at 8.30 yesterday morning in a house in the hamlet of Fossoli. The investigations are shrouded in maximum confidentiality as a minor is involved, the local media underline.

