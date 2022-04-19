A police spokesman said the woman, whose name was not given by law enforcement officials, was stabbed at Herald Square before being taken to a nearby hospital, and is in a stable condition.

The spokesman added that the unknown suspect fled outside the subway network and is still at large.

New York City has seen a surge in violence in the past few months, including a series of indiscriminate attacks on subway commuters.

The violence included a number of attacks in which passengers were pushed onto the rails, including a Manhattan woman whose killing was seen as part of an uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The police spokesman said the victim in Monday’s attack was not Asian, but declined to provide further details.

On April 12, a gunman detonated two smoke bombs and opened fire on a New York City subway car, injuring more than 20 people.

The following day, the suspect, 62-year-old Frank James, was arrested.