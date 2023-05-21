A 42-year-old woman, an Albanian citizen, SR, was stabbed in Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari) yesterday evening, 20 May. She was urgently transported to the Miulli hospital by the 118 operators, she is in a reserved prognosis with a lung injury. The husband of the 42-year-old, SL, 54, was arrested: he is accused of attempted murder. The attack was allegedly carried out in front of one of the couple’s children, a 16-year-old girl.

According to what has been learned, the dispute and the injury took place in the couple’s home, in the historic center of the Bari municipality. The husband, wanted for a few hours after the wounding, was then identified by the carabinieri. The investigations are coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of Bari Lanfranco Marazia. The woman was allegedly injured with three stab wounds in the chest. Initially the man had lost track of him and checkpoints had also been placed in the municipality to prevent his escape.

It would have been the 16-year-old daughter who told the investigators that her mother, after a heated argument with her father, was hit several times with a knife in the chest. The alarm was raised by the injured 43-year-old who had the strength to drag herself into the street and ask for help. Hearing the screams, the neighbors called for help as the 54-year-old man, also of Albanian origin, left the house. He was found not far from the police station: he had blood on his clothes.