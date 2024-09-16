User McKaylee Gabrielle showed her nose growing while carrying a child with the phrase “why didn’t anyone warn me.” The corresponding video appeared on her TikTok-account.

First, the woman captured what she looked like before pregnancy. She appeared in the posted shots sitting in a car in a black top and a white sports jacket.

The user then showed how she had changed by the end of her pregnancy, taking a similar shot in a car. It is clear that her nose has grown in size. “Why didn’t anyone warn me?” the author of the post captioned the video.

Viewers expressed their opinions about what they saw in the comments. “The same thing happened to me”, “The nose of pregnant women is the worst. But it will pass, don’t worry”, “This happened to me during my first pregnancy, but not during my second, and I don’t know why”, – said the users of the network.

In February, blogger Kat Shultis, who was seven months pregnant, confused viewers with one feature of her body.