Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

While walking on the beach, a woman makes a surprising discovery. When she shared a photo of it on Facebook, it became clear: the discovery should be reported.

Pelzerhaken – For many people it is a highlight of a walk on the beach: on the ground after beautiful or unusual stones, shells or even fossils. If you take a closer look, you will often find specimens that deserve a closer look. This also applies to the discovery of a walker on the Baltic Sea in Schleswig-Holstein. She shares a photo of it on Facebook – and other collectors quickly make it clear to her: This beach find should under no circumstances be touched.

A walker discovers the dorsal fin of a porpoise on a Baltic Sea beach

“Our find today on the Baltic Sea. We suspect a porpoise dorsal fin,” the woman wrote about her photo. The photo, in which the mostly black fin can be seen lying in the sand, was shared by the walker in the Facebook group “Beach Finds – Sea Glass, Fossils, Stones and the Sea”. In the community of almost 26,000 members (As of April 6, 2024) Questions about beach finds are regularly answered, and hobby collectors also exchange ideas about specimens they find. Finally, the members solved a puzzle about one for a walker Stone that was already giving her sleepless nights.

The dorsal fin of a pseudo whale washed up on the Baltic Sea beach Pelzer Haken. You should not touch the carcass. © Facebook/Cora W.

“Under no circumstances touch it”: Facebook community alerts walker after Baltic Sea discovery

The discovery of the porpoise's dorsal fin on the Pelzer Haken Baltic Sea beach (near Lübeck) is causing a stir in the Facebook group. In a very short time, numerous comments and reactions to the photo accumulate. The community draws the woman's attention to how dangerous their discovery could be. “You should definitely not touch dead porpoises because they have dangerous bacteria,” writes one user. Someone else agrees with the Facebook user and explains: “Whales are mammals, they can also transmit some diseases, pathogens, viruses, bacteria, etc. to humans.”

While many users explain why the fin found on the Baltic Sea should under no circumstances be touched, others report similar discoveries. A woman writes that she found a deceased porpoise on a beach in Denmark three weeks ago. Someone else commented that he had already found so many porpoise vertebral bones while walking on the beach that he could “soon assemble his own.”

Porpoise carcasses are not uncommon on Baltic Sea beaches

Again BUND Schleswig-Holstein reportsthe porpoises of the Baltic Sea are among the in Europe's most endangered small whales. Finds like these have no longer been uncommon. In the central Baltic Sea the population is only estimated at around 200 to 600 of the animals, in the western Baltic Sea it is estimated there are a few thousand. Anyone who discovers a stranded porpoise while walking on the beach should keep their distance and not touch the animal, warns the Nature and Environmental Protection Association.

If found, the Baltic Sea Information Center or the local police should be contacted. In this way, the number of animals can be better estimated. It is not clear from the post whether the Facebook user reported the find on the Baltic Sea. At least she didn't touch the fin. Many complaints have also been made recently dead fish and a deceased porpoise on the beach discovered.

A dead porpoise lies in the Marine Science Center in Warnemünde. Beach visitors also discovered this 1.5 meter long whale. © Michael Dähne

Most of the dead porpoises probably fall victim to fishing. The animals get tangled in the nets and eventually drown. BUND Schleswig-Holstein also names underwater noise, collisions with speedboats or attacks by dolphins as causes of death for mammals. Recently it was mainly masses of dead birds on the North Seawhich posed a mystery to many beach walkers. (nbe)