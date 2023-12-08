Home page World

From: Michelle Brey, Bjarne Kommnick

A woman posts a photo from the restaurant. She later receives a bill for 55,000 euros. A thoughtless social media post is to blame.

Kassel – Eating in a restaurant is often an expensive affair. It should anyway will become more expensive in the catering industry in the coming year. The bill can certainly amaze the guests. But what an influencer from China experienced is probably not the norm: a photo on the WeChat platform involuntarily gives her a five-figure restaurant bill oe24.at reported. The case also shows the pitfalls of social media.

Woman posts invoice with QR code – strangers order in her name

Nowadays, anything and everything is shared on social media platforms. Influencers often walk their followers through their everyday lives, speaking directly to the camera and showing everything – including their meals or menus. That’s exactly what a woman from China did. While visiting a restaurant with her daughter, she shared a photo of a menu. But the post went wrong. A QR code of the menu was also visible in the photo.

Thousands took advantage of this opportunity oe24.at. They ordered and ordered, not under their own name, but under that of the influencer. Although she deleted the post relatively quickly, she probably won’t soon forget the sight of the bill. It contained an impressive sum of the equivalent of 55,000 euros. But different than one extremely expensive family meals in Greecethe gastro prices weren’t to blame here.

Woman does not have to pay bill after “malicious fake orders”.

But the influencer was lucky. According to the report, the restaurant showed understanding. She didn’t have to pay the bill. However, a Chinese lawyer warned against “malicious fake orders,” according to the Austrian newspaper Chinadaily quoted. In China, you could face fines or points deductions in the social credit system.

What happened to the ordered goods remains uncertain. However, it appears that the catering business was not harmed – otherwise the influencer probably would not have been forgiven the five-figure sum.

