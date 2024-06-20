Juarez City.- A woman was shot to death yesterday afternoon in the streets of the Partido Romero neighborhood, municipal preventive elements reported.

The murder occurred on Ignacio de la Peña and Argentina streets. The body was left lying face up on the sidewalk.

At least four 9mm caliber shell casings were located next to the body, which were seized as evidence.

With this case, there were 74 intentional homicides this month.

They execute him on a dirt road

A man was also executed yesterday afternoon on a dirt street in the Corregidora neighborhood.

Municipal police from the Central District responded to the report of a man killed by a firearm and moved to León Guzmán and Maclovio Herrera streets, where they located the victim, who was wearing blue jeans, as well as red tennis shoes and a T-shirt. long sleeved also red.

He had this shirt pulled over his head, and from it you could see a shot in the forehead, said a uniformed officer.

According to reports, the person responsible was a male person in black clothing, who fled the scene.