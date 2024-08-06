Update 12:27pm: the husband confessed to the murder.

Yet another femicide in the capital. The Carabinieri of Mentana found a woman lifeless inside her car, most likely dead from a gunshot wound. The victim’s husband was immediately arrested.

Woman found dead in her car: husband arrested

Once again Rome woke up to a terrible tragedyIt was around 9 o’clock this morning when a woman it was found dead body inside his car. The discovery occurred in New Sourcea location on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

The rescue services were immediately alerted, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the woman as she had already been dead for some time. The Carabinieri of Mentana and those of the Monterotondo Company also immediately went to the place.

According to initial findings, the woman died as a result of being hit by a bulletbut only the autopsy will be able to guarantee with certainty the cause of death. The woman’s husband, however, was immediately taken into custody state of arrestas he could be the one responsible for this tragedy.

Investigators investigate: husband taken to the police station

At the moment the details are not yet known. dynamics which caused the death of the woman, as the news was released a few minutes ago. It seems that she was found inside her car and that at least one gunshot took her life.

In the next few hours, more in-depth investigations will be conducted to identify the woman and, above all, to understand what may have happened in the last moments of her life. Obviously, the first suspect of the Carabinieri was precisely the Husband of the victim, This was stopped and taken to the nearest barracks for questioning.

We can do nothing but wait for further information. Updateswhich will be given to us as the hours pass. Unfortunately, however, we find ourselves once again faced with a case of femicide which does nothing but add to the list of all the women killed in recent times.