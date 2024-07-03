Juarez City.- Medical personnel from the Mexican Social Security Institute reported this afternoon to the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office the death of a woman who moments before had been admitted injured by gunshot wounds, ministerial agents reported.

Relatives took the injured woman to Social Security Clinic No. 47, located on Libertad Street in the Chaveña neighborhood, where she died moments later due to the severity of her injuries.

According to information provided to investigators by family members, the attack occurred on Pez Aguja and Leguado streets in Anapra.

She was identified as Carla Iveth, 28 years old, who is the second woman murdered in July and the seventh intentional homicide of the month.