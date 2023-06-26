A Kentucky woman faces murder charges for shooting her Texas Uber driver in the head while driving. The woman mistakenly believed the driver was trying to kidnap her to Mexico, police said.

Phoebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was visiting a friend in El Paso on June 16 when she ordered an Uber. During the ride, she saw road signs for “Juarez, Mexico” along the road, and she feared that the driver wanted to smuggle her across the Mexican border. El Paso is located on the US-Mexico border across from Juarez.

The woman didn’t hesitate for a moment, took a gun from her handbag and shot 52-year-old Daniel Piedra Garcia in the head. The vehicle then crashed into the guardrails and came to rest on the highway. The man died in hospital a few days later.

No evidence of kidnapping

Police investigations show that there were no indications at all that pointed to a possible kidnapping. The car was not near a border crossing and the route the man took did not deviate from the normal route to the address given by the woman, the police said in a press release.

Police claim that after the fatal shot, the woman first texted a photo of the driver to her boyfriend before calling 911. The woman, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, is now being prosecuted for murder.

The driver’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to compensate for the lost income. “He was a hard-working man and very funny,” said his niece Didi Lopez to the El Paso Times. “He was never in a bad mood.”

“I wish the woman would have just spoken up and asked questions, instead of acting impulsively and making an ill-considered decision. Now she has not only destroyed our lives, but also her own life,” said Lopez. “We just want justice for him. That’s all we’re asking.”