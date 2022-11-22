A Mumsnet reader did not want to pay for her partner’s vacation with her daughter and was scolded online

A user of the Mumsnet portal shamed her boyfriend for going on vacation with his 21-year-old daughter, and not with her, and was scolded online. The British tabloid drew attention to her publication on the forum. The Sun.

The author of the post noted that she has been in a relationship with a partner for three years, but sees him only once a week, since the lovers live separately. Therefore, in order to spend time together, she called her boyfriend on the first foreign vacation in 30 years. “Shortly after we returned, he said that his daughter wanted to go on a trip abroad with him, to the same place where we were,” the woman added.

Related materials:

A forum reader emphasized that her boyfriend does not have much money and is about to quit his job, so she assumes that his upcoming trip will be paid for by her. “This means that I will have to wait at least another year for a joint vacation,” she added.

Most netizens criticized the woman’s behavior and called it “unreasonable” and “ridiculous.” “You can feel how you feel about this, but it’s natural for him to want to go on a trip with his daughter,” one commenter wrote. “After all, they are one family.”

Earlier in September, a Mumsnet user complained about her friend, who suddenly decided to invite other members of her family to their joint trip, and received support from other forum readers. Commentators called the girl’s act selfish and dirty.