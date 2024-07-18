In Kostroma, a woman threw a bottle of gasoline at a recruitment point for contract soldiers

In Kostroma, a woman threw a bottle of gasoline into a building where a recruitment center for contract soldiers is located. This was reported by the governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, in his Telegram-channel.

“Today in Kostroma, a woman threw a bottle of gasoline into a building where a recruitment point for contract military service is located. The fire was quickly extinguished by servicemen,” the official wrote.