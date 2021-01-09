A 35-year-old woman is seriously injured after falling from the fourth floor to the first floor of a building in Palma.

The accident happened at 22:00 on Friday in theSon Cladera district of Palma.

SAMU 061 Emergency Services were deployed to the scene with an advanced life support unit and tried to stabilize the woman with the help of an Emergency Medical Unit before transferring her to Son Espases Hospital.

She suffered craniocerebral trauma and severe thoracic trauma.

Her name and nationality have not been revealed.