Stephanie Hanson enjoyed a 10-day girls’ trip and little did she know it would change her life forever. Because the day she returned home, her ten-year marriage ended.

Liverpool – The first holiday away from each other can be heartbreaking for newlywed couples. But even couples who have been together for a long time or who have been married usually miss each other when they have been separated for a long time. But missing your partner is also something nice, because it shows how close you are otherwise. However, if you don’t miss the other person and really enjoy the time alone, this is often a clear sign: Love has disappeared.

This was also the experience of Stephanie Hanson from Liverpool. After a holiday with her friends, she made a life-changing decision: upon her return, she told her husband of ten years that she was leaving him.

On the girls’ vacation, the family mother realizes that she no longer loves her husband

For her 40th birthday, Stephanie Hanson packed her bags to spend a ten-day girls’ vacation in Kefalonia (Greece) with her friends, reports the Daily Mail. While having fun with her friends, Stephanie found that she was unhappy in her marriage and afraid to go home. “I remember while I was away thinking how much I missed the kids but not my husband,” she says.

Relaxing by the pool and chatting with her two friends, Stephanie decided she didn’t love her husband anymore. “I was in the worst condition of my life and realized I was unhappy at home – so I did something about it.” So she made the difficult decision to end their ten-year marriage that day which she would return home to. “I had the best time with the girls and the thought of going home to my husband was terrifying,” she recalls. “When I flew back, I broke up on the spot – and I knew I made the right decision when I saw his reaction.” In Argentina, a woman received 160,000 euros from her ex-husband because she was 27 years old took care of the household.

Holidays make women aware of “what a terrible state” they were in

But Stephanie quickly realized that she urgently wanted to change another aspect of her life. At that time she weighed almost 108 kilograms. The 40-year-old took the break from marriage as an opportunity to change her appearance. “The vacation photos showed me how horrible my condition was, so I started working out at home and changing my diet,” she says. Stephanie started exercising at home with a hula hoop. After a few months, she added running to her training. Slowly but surely, she began shedding the weight she had been carrying for a decade.

If I hadn’t gone on vacation I would still be stuck in a marriage to a man I no longer love.

And Stephanie should also be lucky in love. She finally met David through the Facebook dating website. “I met him about halfway through my fitness journey, but he didn’t care, he loved me for who I was,” enthuses the now 41-year-old. Meanwhile, the mother is down to 76 kilograms. She has almost reached her dream weight. The Englishwoman would like to lose another 6 kilograms, then she will be satisfied.

She has never regretted her decision to separate from her husband. “If I hadn’t gone on vacation, I would still be stuck in a marriage to a man I no longer love, so I couldn’t be happier than I am now.”