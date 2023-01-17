In Rostov-on-Don, a woman who treated and fed militants in Syria was sentenced to 12 years

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Zulmira Magomedova to 12 years in prison for participating in the activities of the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). On Tuesday, January 17, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the court.

The woman was found guilty under part 2 of Article 205.5 (“Organization of the activities of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization”) and part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (“Assistance to terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She will serve her sentence in a penal colony.

According to the agency, on April 3, 2016, the figurant arrived in Syria and joined the ranks of a terrorist group. Until September, she treated militants there and cooked food for them. The convict also helped the terrorists with the economy and accounting and collected money.

While in Russia, Magomedova continued to help the militants through the Internet.