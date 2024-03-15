Woman sends DNA to dog laboratory and turns out to be 25 percent Labrador

DNA My Dog, a Canadian company that provides genetic testing for pets, has identified a human's DNA as a mix of dog breeds. Christina Hager, a journalist for the American TV channel WBZ, sent her DNA samples to three companies for genetic testing for pets. The result she received from DNA My Dog was unexpected and surprising.
