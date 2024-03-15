Friday, March 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Woman sends DNA to dog laboratory and turns out to be 25 percent Labrador

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Woman sends DNA to dog laboratory and turns out to be 25 percent Labrador

DNA My Dog, a Canadian company that provides genetic testing for pets, has identified a human's DNA as a mix of dog breeds. Christina Hager, a journalist for the American TV channel WBZ, sent her DNA samples to three companies for genetic testing for pets. The result she received from DNA My Dog was unexpected and surprising.
#Woman #sends #DNA #dog #laboratory #turns #percent #Labrador

See also  Video of man killed by asphyxiation in police car in Sergipe generates outrage
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts