Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann, Sarah Neumeyer

Press Split

A life on the high seas is her dream. An American woman sells her house and makes a large down payment – but then everything turns out differently.

Cincinnati – She wanted to travel to 148 countries and call at hundreds of ports. But for a woman from Cincinnati, Ohio, her dream of a three-year cruise has burst like a soap bubble in the wind. The American Keri Witman had saved money for years and even sold her home because she wanted to work and live on board a cruise ship, according to various US media outlets, including the Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today to report.

Cruise trip turns into a nightmare: woman from USA pays $32,000

In April 2022, Witman booked a three-year cruise with Life at Sea Cruises. The company's promise was that travelers would visit ports on all seven continents during those three years. Witman made an initial payment and a down payment totaling $32,000. “I went into it knowing that it would be something completely new,” she said The Cincinnati Enquirer. “No one has ever done anything like this before.” Who goes on a cruise for the first timeyou should inform yourself well in advance.

As the head of her marketing agency, Witman works primarily from home. She saw the cruise as an opportunity to fulfill her professional obligations while also indulging her love of travel. Once-in-a-lifetime vacations are attractive, but they also cost money. She was looking for a solution. So why not save the rent for this time and live permanently at sea?

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

Three years at sea: Woman gives up everything to live on a cruise ship

Life at Sea Cruises offered cabins on a cruise ship starting at the equivalent of 35,000 euros per person per year for double occupancy. This offer included accommodation, food, internet access and even medical care. After calculating the costs, Witman believed it was a sound financial decision. So she sold her home in Cincinnati and signed a short-term lease on an apartment nearby. She also sold many of her possessions. Her life was about to undergo a drastic change.

The cruise was scheduled to begin on November 1, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey, aboard the ship MV Gemini. However, it was reported that Life at Sea later attempted to acquire a larger ship for the cruise, namely the former AIDA Cruises ship AIDAaura. However, this plan failed. On November 16, rival cruise company Celestyal Cruises announced that it had purchased the ship.

Keri Witman of Cincinnati wanted to live on a cruise ship for three years. She sold her house, then suddenly the trip was canceled. © Photomontage: Instagram/kericincy/Imago

Cruise is canceled – Life at Sea does not have a suitable ship for a 3-year voyage

The cruise company Life at Sea suddenly found itself without a ship and therefore had to postpone its departure several times USA Today reported. Passengers were last informed that November 30th had been set as the new departure date. Ultimately, however, the cruise was canceled completely because no suitable ship was available. This was a bitter disappointment for Witman. “I've been working for the last eight months to really get everything in order, to organize my life so I can do this,” she said. “It was really disappointing to find out it wasn’t going to work out.”

Despite the disappointing news, Witman will get her money back. Life at Sea announced that all passengers will receive a full refund in installments between December and February. The cost of hotel accommodation in Istanbul until December 1st will also be covered, as will other travel expenses. However, Witman's desire to travel remains unbroken. She has already made contact with a group of cruise enthusiasts, some of whom are already planning trips around the world together. Although she continues to live in rent, she hopes that her dream of working on a cruise ship will still come true: “I'm also open to one of these things getting started maybe in the spring, and I'd love to be part of it “Another cruise company had the opposite problem: 2,600 guests canceled their trip at short notice.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.