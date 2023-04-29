Authorities believe that Aurelia Salinas, 42, made an agreement in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, with her partner

Paraguay.- A girl just 3 years old was sold for his own mother to her boyfriend drug trafficker who gave him 30 pieces of crackto take the girl, abuse her and kill her later, according to the police report.

The authorities believe that Aurelia Salinas, 42 years old, made an agreement in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguayan, with his partner, who was seen in some CCTV images taking the girl forcefully as she fought back in an attempt to escape.

The chilling security cameras show the woman’s boyfriend carrying the girl in his arms in the early hours of the morning, it supposedly shows the innocent girl trying to separate herself from the boyfriend of Salinas as he fled the house with her, the reports claim.

In the clip, as can be seen how the man walks down a dirty road with Light Slung over her shoulder, he can be seen slapping her with his free hand to make her stop moving.

Just over 24 hours after the shocking crimes were committed, the body of the girl was discovered by neighbors in an abandoned house, covered in a shirt and placed on top of a bed after she was raped and murdered, The Sun reported.

the mother lied

Salinas and her boyfriend They were reportedly detained by the police. Luz’s motherhad initially assured that the minor had disappeared while she was sleeping, however, after the agents discovered the images from the security cameras, he had to admit that he sold her for crack, as claimed.

Her boyfriend also confessed to the murder, local media reported.

After the woman was arrested, it was said that the locals tried to lynch the Salinas while being arrested after she allegedly confessed to the police about her involvement in the murder of his daughter.