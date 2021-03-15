A woman gets goose bumps instantly when she sees something strange on a car near her parking lot. She just wants to leave.

North Carolina (USA) – TikTok user Shannon has never seen anything like it and yet the picture gave her the greatest horror of her life. She parks in broad daylight in front of a busy North Carolina mall. As they face one Honda* looks, she suddenly sees something hanging on the door handle. On closer inspection, she recognizes a piece of wire. The young woman takes this strange sight as an opportunity to post it on the social video platform TikTok. At the latest when she sees another car with wire around the door handle, Shannon panics. What’s going on here? She quickly decides that she would rather leave her vehicle alone.

Rightly so, as TikTok user Reece explains in relation to it. In his own video, which is currently going viral on the social platform, he reports that user Shannon did the right thing. After all, it is actually a dubious trick used by kidnappers or even human traffickers to buy time. This is often used by women who wonder about the wire (or cord) and first try to loosen it again. This gives the kidnappers enough time to overwhelm their victims. You can read more about the creepy wire case in North Carolina at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA