How an evening of lounging on the couch can change at the push of a button. A couple from The Hague sat on the couch and zapped to the program Investigation Requested. What the man – and certainly his wife – did not expect is that the man himself came into the picture during the robbery of a jeweler.
Yamilla van Dijk
Latest update:
16-11-23, 20:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Woman #sees #husband #robs #jeweler #immediately #hands #police