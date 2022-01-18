A woman in southern Argentina in Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, has been experiencing a real ordeal since August 2021. She denounced that a swab of covid-19 which was carried out in a private clinic caused her nose to become infected and led her to lose her cartilage.

Claudia Serran works as therapeutic companion and, at that time, it was common for him to be tested for Coronavirus so that he could enter the intensive care rooms, where he usually works with his patients on the corresponding shifts.

However, one of the many PCRs did not go as expected and changed his life forever. Now you have to undergo a urgent operation.

In an interview with the local media ‘El caletense’, Serran spoke of the day that swab was done and the moment in which began to have discomfort.

“I was called to take a service from a lady who was about to die and her children couldn’t take care of her anymore. I took the job with a colleague, who had the swab done in a hospital and mine was done in a private laboratory in which they charged ten thousand pesos and the lady’s daughter paid for it.

The first physical discomfort emerged after testing. “It started to itch, to bother me. They gave me the negative. As the days passed, the discomfort persisted, but the doctor told me that it was normal. And he added: “I was constantly getting a kind of gelatinous blood and my face was sprouting.”

Although Claudia took the doctor’s recommendations, she immediately realized that her situation It wasn’t “ordinary”. ”The area around my nose had turned red, so I decided to go to the hospital. I had approximately four or five centimeters of dilation in the nostril, “he said.

Hospital where Claudia went when she felt discomfort in her nose. Photo: facebook capture

If the procedural deadlines expire, I will never see my daughters again

Nowadays, Serran does not have his cartilage and the drugs that were injected to treat it caused other health problems.

“I don’t have the cartilage that the nose normally has. I had 18,000 white blood cells, with chronic anemia. All my veins had burst and I am allergic to penicillin, I no longer received antibiotics because they hurt my arms a lot, “he said.

At present, he must urgently travel to the city of Córdoba, where heTheir 8 and 11-year-old daughters are being held in court.

“For this reason it is the hurry of the operation. If the procedural deadlines expire, I will never see my daughters again. But since I have the infection, they tell me that they still can’t operate on me. They do not give me any solution ”, he concluded.

In the publications that he regularly shares through the social network Facebook, he also shows his desperation. In a post she made on January 13, the woman said that He has been looking for an operation for months, but has received no answers.

The requests that Claudia made on her Facebook Photo: Facebook Claudia Serran

“I am in need of an ENT surgery -otorhinolaryngology- and they tell me that there isn’t one in Caleta. Can you confirm it for me? Five months ago I am in search of someone who can operate on me”, he wrote with remarkable desperation.

On the other hand, Claudia stressed that she urgently needs surgery. “I need a cartilage reconstruction. My nose is defenseless, therefore my defense system is down. In this pandemic it is a real urgency.”

With the arrival of a new wave of coronavirus, his situation is increasingly complicated and he urgently needs surgery. Among the nearby centers where the operation can be carried out, there is one located in El Calafate, and the other in Comodoro Rivadavia. The operation costs approximately 200 thousand Argentine pesos (approximately 7.6 million Colombian pesos).

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)