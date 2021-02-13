Woman ‘s rib Viewers excited about the mess, but many hidden political messages were hidden in Princess Anne’s living room.

It is important to note that the princess and her husband are cheering on the couch for the Scottish rugby team, writes Annamari Sipilä in her column.

Annamari Sipilä­

Britannian the royal family has had to be mostly in the elevator during the pandemic. When the gala with its red carpets is in the collar, even blue bloods have had to hide at home in their palaces. Only absolutely necessary childbirths and lawsuits against the media have been allowed.

Last weekend, the Queen’s Daughter Princess Anne, 70, however, managed to shake, so to speak. Hovin Instagram account posted a picture of fleece vest Anne with her deputy admiral in front of the television on the couple’s home couch.

The alert reader, of course, wonders at this point that from the fuss. After all, social media is full of pictures of couples on their home couches. One might even ask if the couple has a relationship and a couch at all if there is no pictorial evidence of it.

Princess the sofa image is relevant for three reasons: voyeurist-branded, politically, and the concept of privacy.

Voyeuristically, the image is the viewer’s dream – but only seemingly. The older generation of the royal family has kept their home everyday visibly hidden since 1969, when Hovi made a mistake and documentary filmmakers were allowed to immortalize the queen in a storehouse of food scraps for Tupperware girls. Now Anne opens her living room to the viewer, and Finnish amateur sociologists and anthropologists go crazy: Dog bed! Little trinkets! Checkered shirt! Spots! Sinti! Framed photos! Mess! It’s homely, just like us. They are just ordinary people!

Except that they are not.

When analyzing English interiors, one must remember that dog hair, battered pairs of furniture, moth-eaten meadows, and general clutter tell of a high-end lifestyle. The upper class doesn’t have to think about what others think. Furniture (and sometimes even clothes) are inherited and passed down as a legacy to future generations.

Conscious interior design, on the other hand, belongs to the lower social classes. Especially suspicious is the cleanliness. The exception to the rule is the traditional ultra-neat working-class home, which is now a sought-after status symbol and retro fashion.

In the process when the royal family branded themselves “ordinary people” with Anne, the living room image also included a cunning political appeal. It’s important to note that the princess and her husband are cheering on the couch just for the Scottish rugby team that defeated their opponents in England in the match with numbers 11-6.

Brexit has reinforced Scotland’s aspirations for independence. Scottish parliamentary elections will be held in early May. If the proponents of independence get a majority, the union will start with its alliances. Of course, no one is so naive as to imagine Anne’s living room image turning any Scottish dreamer of independence back to the stalks. However, it is a matter of subtle communication on the wing of sport, when actual political communication is not allowed: in England, even someone encourages Scotland. If Anne had been the patron of the English team and if England had beaten Scotland, the picture would never have been published.

Privacy generally accepted boundaries Anne’s living room image stretches even further: If once an old-school princess puts her home image in a sommelier, then why don’t we too. Let’s tell all the housework at the same time, so we get more likes.

I tell the youth not to do as Anne does. There is no need to tell, show and share. Privacy is not fashionable, but it – like your boyhood – can only be lost once. The homes of older ladies and ladies (not to mention the gentlemen) would be examined more often instead. When will you reach the minimum age of 70 on Instagram? Or even child and taste locks.