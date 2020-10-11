Woman ‘s rib The secret of Prime Minister Marin’s popularity is that he doesn’t have a demar face

Sanna Marin does not sit in the historical image stream. There will be no hits, writes Annamari Sipilä in his column.

You know the feeling when things don’t seem to be quite right, but it’s still impossible to put into words what’s really wrong. It is precisely such a disturbing feeling is plagued think, when I have news images (IS 9.10.) followed by the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia.

Recently, the pieces popped into place: Marin doesn’t have a demar face.

The British version of the concept of the face of Demar was launched about a year ago by the conservative editor of The Daily Telegraph Charles Moore. He thinks he’s an actor Olivia Colman did not agree to present the queen The Crown series because Colman supposedly has a “clearly left-wing face”.

The saying was naturally followed by the saying, but that doesn’t remove the obvious fact: Marin doesn’t have a left-wing face.

Before as the reader now tears his magazine and toy pants at home and asks why one should consider the appearance of the female prime minister instead of talking about the right things like the government’s mask strategy and the price of the EU stimulus package for Finland, may I ask not to shoot the messenger.

Appearance matters. The appearance of politicians in particular matters. Appearance researchers talk about appearance capital (HS 21.7.). In an ideal world, things would, of course, be different. In an ideal world, no one judges another by appearance: no one laughs at the president Donald Trumpin complexion tone or prime Boris Johnson overweight.

So what does it mean that Marin does not have the face of a demar – that is, a socialist -?

We each have an extensive image bank inside our heads, the images of which we associate in our minds with leftists, démarches and former démarches. The current prime minister is not sitting in a historic stream of images. There will be no hits.

Instead, he could be imagined as a human rights lawyer in a London courtroom or a broker in a Frankfurt banking hall. His “face” (i.e., his entire external being) is pan-European and modern. Missing the ballast of history.

A politician the external nature matters because voters reflect their own aspirations to the politician. Does the Prime Minister seem to be able to lead me to a bright future? Or does he look like a man or a woman of the past (regardless of his actual age)?

In Britain, there is often talk about “someone” looking like a prime minister. Parliamentary elections are emphatically prime ministerial elections. It is therefore important that the candidate sits in the role externally as well. Appropriate habitus predicts success, but does not guarantee it. Theresa May “Looked” like a prime minister, but the season was short. Former leader of the Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn while many looked “wrong” to many. Weak appearance capital was bringing in two election losses. Now many say that Labor is the new leader Keir Starmer looks just like a prime minister – and Starmer is already beating Johnson in favor.

Something some time ago, a proud Finnish mother told on social media how her daughter had mirrored herself and stated that she looked just like the prime minister. I understand the girl well. I have myself a good hair day boudoir (without glasses) kampaillessani noted with satisfaction the very same.

A politician is strong if the voter sees his dream in him. The Prime Minister’s face elevates the Prime Minister and the entire government.