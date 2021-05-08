Woman ‘s rib It is time to learn about genuine European behavior, and therefore criticism of the EU must not be left to Persian exclusivity.

An unfortunate interpretation has become common in Finland, according to which Criticizing EU decisions would mean anti-EU or even non-European, writes Annamari Sipilä in his column.

Annamari Sipilä­

Because Mother’s Day and Europe Day coincide on the same Sunday, there is reason to choose the most mother-European person on our continent. It’s easy: the former Prime Minister of Belgium and the current MEP Guy Verhofstadt giving a figurative implication that he who saves the plague hates his child.

Strictly speaking, Verhofstadt said in February: “If you believe in Europe and if you love Europe, it is your duty to make strong criticisms when Europe does not live up to its expectations and meets our expectations.”

Verhofstadt summed up the essentials of motherhood and Europeanness. A good mother does not blindly admire the supposed excellence of her offspring, but is a responsible parent and sets boundaries. Even a good European will not dumbly admire the achievements of Europe and the EU, but will be loud and the first if something is going wrong.

In Finland there is a widespread unfortunate interpretation that criticizing EU decisions would mean anti-EU or even non-European. It tells about Finland’s short history at the final tables in Europe. Don’t dare say no if someone even gets angry.

Europeanness must also be proved to oneself and others: we need to leave croissant crumbs on the breasts on purpose, drink bad red wine, even if it really makes milky, and think aloud, “why would we in Finland have any special wisdom on this (any matter) when there is no other EU countries ’.

Born in the heart of Europe in Flanders, Verhofstadt has no similar barriers.

Verhofstadt, known as the Federalist, could even throw himself on the floor of the European Parliament’s Chamber to shout that he will not move until the EU countries have done this or that – and no one would doubt the man’s European values.

French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir wrote in the past that a woman shall not be born, shall be a woman. Similarly, you will not be born European, you will become European. In honor of Europe Day, it is time to learn about genuine European behavior. With this quick-wearing course, you don’t have to learn French and German courtesy phrases or even the use of inner shoes. Simply using your own brain is enough.

Firstly, you should follow the example of Verhofstadt and learn to complain and criticize the EU. The point, then, is that criticism must be continuous and at least 50 percent constructive. A sudden shocking “no” after years of silence doesn’t drive the same thing, because it doesn’t drive anything. In the Finnish political field, criticism of the EU must never be left to the exclusive right of basic Finns. As Verhofstadt says: If you love Europe, there is a real duty to be critical.

European behavior also includes physical and mental state. Do not stay in the hallway or wash in the kitchen. Let’s sit in the middle of the best couch (in the best chair if there is a woman and visiting Turkey) and start vigorously that “we in Finland have thought that this is how this thing should be handled”. But mothers, aunts and priests need to get some coffee before taking it themselves.

European the behavior of the most sophisticated homework is the right timing, and this is not just about arriving for dinner. The more important the EU decision, the harder it is to find time for a proper debate. First, the debate is more useless and premature because no decisions have been made. Then, when the decision is made unexpectedly, the debate is too late, because the decision can no longer be changed comfortably. There is only one solution to this problem of eternity: you have to keep making noise about things that you consider important.

Verhofstadt belongs to the EU’s Alde group, ie the same group as in Finland, the center and the Rkp. If Finland did not accept the EU’s stimulus package, it could be stated in Finland in Verhofstadt terms: But when we love Europe. Happy Europe Day!