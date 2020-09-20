Woman ‘s rib Column: Finnish, English and Scottish competed in the pub, who is the most skilled to shoot on their own feet

Finns, Scotsmen and Englishmen sat in the pub at safe intervals, drank bitter-style beer and competed for which country had the greatest national disgrace: where one has been shot in the worst or surrendered to one who worships political awareness and orthodoxy. wokeculture for export.

The Englishman started:

“We have a more than 800-year-old Magna Carta. Our Parliament is the mother of the parliaments of other countries. We lecture to others around the world that treaties and laws must not be broken. And now Boris Johnson the government wants to break the brexit agreement, which it itself negotiated and oppressed just under a year ago. And the lower house when you look at it from the side. ”

Scots first raised his pitcher, then his gaze and continued:

“It doesn’t bring anything yet. Scotland, after all, was the northern cradle of the 18th century Enlightenment. Edinburgh will not bother. This week, one of them was shelved when the University of Edinburgh removed the Enlightenment philosopher David Humen the name of one of its buildings. A small number of signatories to the web address were outraged by the racist footnote in Hume’s 1753 essay. ”

It was the Finn’s turn:

“But it doesn’t bring anything yet. We in Finland blame the British for violating the Brexit Treaty, but at the same time we are violating the EU’s own treaty with the EU’s stimulus package and we do not even want to grant it to ourselves. So we are not imperially deceiving others, but ourselves! We have transferred the remnants of our national decision-making power to the National Theater, which in turn has transferred its own artistic decision-making power to the dislikes of the network. ”

The Finn won. The others offered him the next round.

Author James Baldwin has summed up patriotic love like this:

“I love America more than any other country in the world, and that’s why I hold on to my right to constantly criticize it.”

Similarly, the most sworn Europeanness is not to flirt with or explain the EU’s questionable decisions in the best possible way. A genuine friend of Europe and the EU will point out the shortcomings so that they can be rectified and thus avoid even bigger mistakes.

The same applies to Finland: If you love Finland more than any other country in the world, you should keep the right to constantly criticize it. And the same goes for the arts and freedom of expression and speech. If you love freedom of expression and speech, you should always shout when someone is narrowing them down. Equally, one should keep an eye on when someone is adjusting their freedom of expression less. The amount of exacerbation is not reduced by censorship.

Finn, an Englishman and a Scotsman sat in a pub following safety intervals and drinking bitter beer and competing for who loves their country the most.

The Englishman began: “I love England more than any other country in the world, and that is why I insist on my right to criticize the EU even after Brexit.”

Scotland continued: “I love Scotland more than any other country in the world, and that is why I hold on to my right to criticize England, even if we still regain our independence.”

Finally, it was the Finn’s turn: “I love Finland more than any other country in the world, but I still keep my mouth shut so that no one gets angry.”

The Finn won. And lost.