Woman run over and killed by a herd of cows. Her daughters manage to save themselves

A 40-year-old woman was killed by a herd of cows in the valley from Gastein in the Salzburg region in Austria. The hiker, 40 years old, a bus driver for the postal service of the Austrian railways OeBB, had decided to go for a walk with his daughters, aged 23 and 20, and two small dogs (one of which was a Yorkshire Terrier) in the Schlossalm area above Bad Hofgastein to celebrate his birthday. The two daughters managed to escape from the herd but suffered injuries and some fractures. According to the police, it was the youngest daughter who alerted the emergency services. Only when the rescue helicopter arrived did the herd move away. According to Norbert Trigler of the Hofgastein mountain rescue service, the helicopter pilot even performed several maneuvers to scare the herd. The woman died on the spot as a result of her serious injuries, while her two daughters were airlifted to the ‘Schwarzach’ clinic.