The macabre case of Edwin Arrieta It is ongoing and the revelations are increasingly important to the investigation.

In fact, the Thai authorities reported that they would stop searching for the remains of the Colombian’s body, since Daniel Sancho has provided details about how the event occurred.

Now, The first woman who had contact with the murderer after committing the macabre crime appeared and revealed the story that Sancho told her after throwing his remains into the sea.

According to the woman’s statements to the program ‘And Now Sonsoles’, Daniel told her that he had not slept during the night because he had been sending an email and that he had gone to Thailand to practice boxing.

“We have spoken with the woman who was with Daniel Sancho right after committing the crime. He told her a different version of what she did in Thailand and lied to her. They met on the beach one day after the murder and she told him the alleged reasons why she had traveled to Thailand,” they stated in the program.

Daniel Sancho’s lie

He told me that he hadn’t slept that night because he was sending an email, and that the next day he went in a kayak to see the sunrise

“He told me that he hadn’t slept that night because he was sending an email, and that The next day he went in a kayak to see the sunrise. He showed me a photo he took of the sunrise. She told me that she came to Thailand for boxing and that she wanted to practice it,” the woman initially indicated in the aforementioned program.

The woman even saw one of his fingers cut off and he told her that was what prevented him from practicing boxing. Besides, Sancho invited her to a party, but she couldn’t go.

“He invited me to the Moon Party, but I told him to go with another girl. The next day, I contacted her because I wanted to know how it went. She told me that they didn’t make it to the party and that she was worried about Daniel, since she was at the police station. I wrote to him on Instagram and he responded that he was alive, but that his life was over.”

The woman pointed out that He had several nightmares after it became known that the young man had confessed to the crime.

The latest: how is the case going?

On September 7, the Thai police reported that they are concluding the investigation report to deliver it to the Prosecutor’s Office in mid-September.

According to EFE, “although the Police deliver the report in the coming days, the investigation could continue latersince the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of 84 days to request more evidence if it considers it necessary.”

Sancho’s lawyers will be able to officially access the case report once the Prosecutor’s Office has delivered it to the judge and the trial begins.

In addition, the police took Daniel back to the scene of the dark crime, a luxurious place on the island of Koh Phangan, an isolated villa in one of the most exclusive areas.

During the statement, Sancho did not hesitate to ask the authorities who were with him to allow him to take a shower and brush his teeth.

The officers allowed Sancho to use the bathroom and shower, so that he felt confident and could continue giving them information about how he carried out the murder of the 44-year-old Colombian.

