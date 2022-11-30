A Texas family has been reunited with their daughter who was kidnapped as a baby more than five decades ago thanks to a DNA match from the 23andMe ancestral service, the family said on Sunday.

Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old in 1971 when she was allegedly kidnapped by a woman hired to care for her, according to family posts over the years.

+ DNA and genealogy allow solving two homicides committed in 1983 in Canada

Highsmith – raised Melanie – lived in Fort Worth for much of her life, never knowing she was missing, according to an American TV station.

She had no idea her family was looking for her until they contacted her through Facebook, she told the affiliate. At first, she thought the message might be a hoax.

“My dad texted me on messenger and said, ‘You know, I’ve been looking for my daughter for 51 years,’” Highsmith told KTVT.

“The person who raised me, I asked her, ‘Is there anything you need to tell me?’ and it was confirmed that she knew I was baby Melissa, so that made it real,” Highsmith told the affiliate.

Highsmith’s parents got together with her for the first time on Saturday and had more “official and legal DNA testing,” the family wrote online.

“Although the moment we saw her photos, we found out about her birthmark and realized that her ‘birthday’ is so close to our Melissa, WE KNEW, without a shadow of a doubt, that this was OUR GIRL,” the family added in a Facebook post announcing the news.

A profile of Highsmith’s case by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System notes that the missing baby had a birthmark on her upper back. The report also includes a sketch of the alleged nanny and photos of Melissa’s age progression.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” his mother, Alta Apantenco, told KTVT through tears, recalling the reunion. “I thought I would never see you again.”

“Our discovery of Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police/FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family’s private investigations or speculations,” one of the Highsmith family members wrote on Facebook.

The Fort Worth Police Department was “very happy” that 23andMe brought the family to Melissa, it said Monday in a statement, adding that it would conduct official DNA testing to confirm Melissa’s identity.

The criminal statute of limitations expired 20 years after Melissa’s 18th birthday, but the department said it would continue the investigation to “discover all available information about Melissa’s abduction that occurred 51 years ago.”

At the time of Highsmith’s disappearance, her mother said she placed an ad in the paper looking for a nanny to care for her baby while she worked, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Apantenco said a woman responded to the ad, offering to care for Melissa at her home, the newspaper reported. When the woman arrived to pick up the baby, she said, Apantenco’s roommate was babysitting. The roommate delivered the baby to the woman, she told the paper, and the woman never returned.

The incident has always haunted Apantenco, who had four more children, according to the Highsmith family.

“My mother did the best she could with the limited resources she had. She couldn’t risk being fired. So she trusted the person who said she would take care of her child,” Sharon Highsmith, Melissa’s younger sister, said in a press release. “For 50 years, my mother lived with the guilt of losing Melissa. She also lived with accusations from the community and the country that she had harmed or killed her own baby. I’m so glad we got Melissa back. I am also grateful that we have a justification for my mother.”

The family says they want others who are losing loved ones to continue to believe.

“Never lose hope,” said Sharon. “Pursue all clues.”