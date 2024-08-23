Woman Helps Man-Eating Shark on Massachusetts Island

In Massachusetts, USA, a woman helped a man-eating shark escape from shallow water. About this writes Nantucket Current.

Lisa Phillips was playing soccer on Nantucket with family and friends when her father noticed something unusual on the beach. He thought he saw a whale wash up on the beach nearby. Phillips immediately ran to the water, grabbing her phone.

“When I got close enough to see it, I said, ‘Oh, my God,'” the woman said. In front of her was a great white shark, also known as a man-eating shark. It was thrashing around in the water and couldn’t get to the deep end. Phillips and her friend decided to save the shark themselves.

The woman said they were on a roller coaster of adrenaline. They nudged the shark several times until it finally moved. Phillips said she will never forget what happened. “To touch a great white shark? That’s not something you’d put on a bucket list because it’s just so incredible,” she said.

