A woman found herself stranded on a islet in the middle of a river after a dam up stream opened its floodgates and released millions of liters of water.

The incident was reported around 10.30h this morning when passersby spotted the woman on a diminishing tiny island in Guadalmedina River where it runs through the city of Malaga. The riverbed, which normally has little or no water, suddenly had to cope with a surge of water released from The Lemon Tree Swamp

The woman, who had been out walking along the riverbed rapidly found herself cut off on a raised part of the riverbed opposite Mariscal Street and The schooner bridge. This is where she was spotted by the passersby

Fortunately the city fire service was able to reach her and bring her out and as she had suffered no injury, she did not require medical assistance.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Malaga, Andalucia)