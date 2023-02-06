Women was rescued by the Aquatic Police of the Ministry of Public Safety and Municipal Transit, in addition to the emergency bodies that coordinated rescue maneuvers.

It was in the rocky area of ​​the Cerro del Creston (Lighthouse)Therefore, the preventive elements were the first elements to arrive at the site to wait for the necessary support and see how they would carry out the rescue.

To rescue the woman 36 years old, the water police He had to carry ropes, pulleys and harnesses to descend to the area where the 36-year-old Cristina “N” said her name was.

During the rescue the state elements began to rise, the woman had to be held in an area of ​​loose ground to be able to raise her and put her in a safe place.

Elements of the Mazatlan Fire Department supported, to later be assessed by Paramedics from the Red Cross and Civil Protection, they helped the woman to be safe quickly and without any damage, in the same way the woman was assessed and had a statement before the railing judge and that among his belongings he carried a knife.