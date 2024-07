A lady which was reported as missingwas found deadaccording to state authorities Sonora this Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maria del Carmen Miranda Lares, 72 years old old.

She was reported as missing he July 16thlast seen at a country recreation center in Hermosillo, Sonora.

“… unfortunately, she was found dead, possibly due to dehydration or heat stroke,” the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office said in a bulletin.