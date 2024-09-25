Ciudad Juarez.- A strong mobilization of police forces was generated this afternoon following a report made by a woman in which she stated that she was threatened and her house was shot at.

Municipal, state, National Guard and Army agents arrived at the home located on Aurora Escobar and María Teresa Rojas streets in the Olivia Espinoza neighborhood of Bermúdez.

At the scene, the victim gave information to the officers and an operation was set up in which the alleged perpetrator was captured.

However, he did not shoot at the home, but threw stones, but he was arrested for the damage and the threats he made.