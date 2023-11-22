Home page World

Men have no taste and a woman has to come and decorate? This backfired.

Redecorating the apartment really backfired on this friend, at least that’s what the TikTok community says © Screenshot TikTok @emmeganzarain

On TikTok TikToker @emmaganzarain is going viral. Emma redecorated her boyfriend’s apartment. She titles her video “Most men need a woman in their life” and shows the before and after of her decorating campaign. Just recently a man caused quite a stir when he was in one Angry speech on TikTok made it clear that he doesn’t help his wife clean.

Now a female counterattack. But before Emma redesigns everything, she shows her boyfriend’s living room: gray sofa, purple-orange ceiling lamp. In the post-makeover version of the room, the colorful splash of color on the ceiling is missing. The TikToker swaps the gray sofa for a brighter version. Peonies decorate the coffee table.

“You found one of the few men who doesn’t look like he’s just moved in or about to move out and you do that?”

In the TikTok (see below), the video’s creator @baviddoughy makes fun of the apartment’s new look. He can’t believe that Emma found a man who has beautiful interiors and then messed it up like that. “You found one of the few men who doesn’t look like he’s just moved in or about to move out and you do that?”

He also doesn’t understand why everything was pushed into a corner. “It just looks sterile,” he says, comparing the new kitchen she installed to an office kitchen. @baviddoughy shows photos of kitchens and says at least they have color. He secretly hopes that the video is a joke and that the before video is actually the after, making it all a big prank.

“You took the soul of the apartment…”

@baviddoughy is not alone in his opinion. The users in the comments agree that the apartment looked better before. Her conversion took away that certain something from the apartment. She looks cold and boring.

One comment also said that it looked more like an IKEA showroom than a real apartment. “The colors harmonized so well with each other. Now everything looks sad and empty,” writes another user. Most people lack warmth and coziness in their apartment after the makeover. The main thing is that Emma and her loved one like it.

