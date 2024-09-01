A woman was transported on a stretcher by Red Cross paramedics to receive medical attention after a robbery that occurred at a jewelry store located in the Plaza Juárez Mall.

The patient was reported to have suffered a nervous breakdown during the incident, authorities said.

The robbery occurred when one of the robbers fired into the air, causing panic among those present in the shopping mall. Dozens of people who were in the corridors of the shopping centre witnessed the event, which contributed to the general state of anxiety.

A security guard from the company Seguridad Integral Empresarial (SEINE) reported that the situation became chaotic after the shooting, and the quick response of the authorities allowed the disorder to be controlled.

Emergency units immediately arrived at the scene to assist the affected woman and secure the area.