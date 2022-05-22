Colombia.- One 21-year-old woman miraculously survived to an attack by a Venezuelan hit man in Bogotá, Colombia. This after the man without prior notice will shoot at close range against the integrity of the young woman.

The terrifying moment was filmed by a security camera from the establishment where the young woman works.

In the recording you can see how the man who covers his identity with a cap approaches the woman with his hands in his pocket and without warning attacks the woman. The young woman would have received at least four shots, one of them in her head, however, she miraculously survived and is now recovering in a city hospital, according to the NSnail news.

José Alberto, father of the young woman, his daughter, mentioned that the man came to ask for a “favour”and after that just shot.

He explained that his daughter’s reaction was to cover her face with her hands, and the bullets hit her hands and arm and only one in the head.

Although the man immediately fled the scene, he was apparently abandoned by whoever brought him to the scene. This situation allowed the police to arrest him.

According to what was mentioned by the deputy commander of the Barrios Unidos Police Station, Hugo Armando, the arrested man was seized with a .32-caliber revolver pistol, and was referred to the corresponding authorities to determine his legal situation.

The authorities have indicated that the causes of the attack are being investigated, and have clarified that one of the possible lines of investigation is for reasons of “settling of scores“for money. Meanwhile, the family rejects this position as they indicate that she had no threats or enemies, so now she fears for her life.