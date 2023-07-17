Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Scary murder in Thailand: German businessman found dismembered in a freezer near Pattaya (symbolic photo). Thai police are still looking for evidence. © Fokke Baarssen/imago

The body of a German was found in Thailand, dismembered in a freezer. His wife suspected the worst when she received a text message.

Bangkok – The cruel crime in Thailand was apparently planned well in advance. Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Munich businessman Hans Peter M. (62): German Olaf B. (52), German Petra G. (47) and a 27-year-old Pakistani who holds Thai citizenship.

However, Thai police believe others may have been involved in the killing. A key is probably the last text message that the 62-year-old is said to have sent to his wife Pataya on July 4th.

German broker dismembered in Thailand: His wife received the first and only text message from him – then she sounded the alarm

But the text messages immediately made the young woman suspicious. M. has never texted her in their five-year relationship, reports the BBC, citing Thai media. She received a text message saying he would call her back. Around 10 p.m. that evening, the 24-year-old received another text message saying he was still with a customer.

These suspicious SMS could have been written by one person or by one person or by different people.

German disappeared in Thailand after meeting – “It was so atypical for him”

The businessman had an appointment to meet with a customer. According to Thai media, Hans Peter M. wanted to buy a villa on the island of Koh Samui and a boxing hall – for the equivalent of 18.2 million euros. The 62-year-old never returned from this appointment.

His sons also knew immediately that something bad must have happened when he stopped responding to their messages on the phone. “It was so out of character for him.” The family reported Hans Peter M. missing on July 5 and started a search on social media. The 62-year-old was missing for six days. On Monday evening, police discovered his dismembered body in a freezer in an apartment building near Pattaya.

Thai Police – Chainsaw identified

The text messages are a piece of the puzzle after evidence in the murder case. The chainsaw used to dismember the body has now been identified, the Thai newspaper reports Khaosod. A gray Samsung cell phone was also found when the body was searched. The receipt was made out to Olaf B., one of the main suspects.

Videos from surveillance cameras would prove the purchase of the cell phone. Olaf B. is considered the main suspect and suspected mastermind in the murder case. How The Pattaya News reported, the German may face the death penalty. Meanwhile, Olaf B’s ​​lawyer made the event loud thethaiger as an “accident”. (ml)