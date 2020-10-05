A 22-year-old woman from Nepal had to flee from Lucknow to Nagpur, 800 km to register a rape case against a man. Police said that the accused threatened the woman not to go to the police. The rape incident with the woman happened in Lucknow, but due to the threat she somehow escaped from the capital of Uttar Pradesh and reached Nagpur. Police said that she reached here a friend of hers, who helped her to register a ‘zero FIR’. ‘Zero FIR’ can be lodged in any police station and later it can be transferred to the concerned police station.

Korathi police of Nagpur said that according to the complaint of the woman, she came to India from Nepal in 2018 in connection with the job. Since March this year, she was living in her friend’s rented house in Lucknow. This house is located on Faizabad road of Lucknow. The woman’s friend introduced her to accused Praveen Rajpal Yadav through video call. Yadav hails from Lucknow and was a software engineer in Dubai.



Dispute with friend over money transaction, accused helped woman

According to the victim, she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her friend but when she started asking for money, her behavior changed and she started harassing and beating her (victim). The victim complained to Yadav, who booked a hotel for him in Lucknow and asked him to move there. A few days later, the accused also came to Lucknow from Dubai and met the victim at the hotel.



Drug-abusing rape, indecent photos were posted on social media

The victim alleges that the accused allegedly fed and raped her. The man took the woman to a friend’s house in Lucknow and allegedly raped her there by giving her the intoxicating substance and later also posted some objectionable pictures of her on social media and threatened that if she did If complained to, he will make these pictures viral.



Nagpur Police team is bringing the victim to Lucknow

The woman then somehow managed to flee from Lucknow to reach one of her Nepali friends in Nagpur on 30 September. The victim, along with a team of police, left for Lucknow on Sunday night after taking documents of the case where a case would be registered at the Chinhat police station in Lucknow. The officer gave this information.