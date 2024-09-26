Woman Raped in Rome: “He Abused Me Without Me Being Able to React. A Nightmare”

A 42 year old woman from Romeduring the night between Sunday and Monday, was assaulted and abused by a homeless man of Moroccan origins in the underpass of Piazza della Croce Rossa, not far from Porta Pia. Now he, 39 years old and with several criminal records, is in prison and the abused woman vents all her anger: “I am relieved to know that he is in prison – the victim tells Il Messaggero – because no one else should have to suffer the atrocity I experienced: an hour in the dark, in the hell of my tormentor”. The woman, who has pain everywhere, recounts the dramatic details of that night. “After spending an evening with friends, I was walking to Termini Station to catch the bus that would take me home when I felt a person block me from behind. He hugged me and took me into the underpass“.

“I was on the ground – the victim continues to Il Messaggero – and I felt like there were some blankets underneath me and down jackets. It was all black. Shortly after, however, he turned on the flashlight on his cell phone and at that moment I saw piles of garbage and objects abandoned everywhere. Maybe he turned it on to see me better, I don’t know. It was all so traumatic that I can’t even say how long he spent in that terrible place. About an hour I think, but it seemed like an eternity. He abused me without me being able to react. I was immobile, unable to do anything. I felt helpless and feared that if I reacted he might hurt me.“.

“I screamed at the top of my lungsbut nobody could hear me because – continues the abused woman – the underpass is abandoned. The thing that actually makes me very angry is that that place there, like many other underpasses in Rome, is useless and dangerous. I’m shocked. I’m afraid to go out even during the day. Now I just need to stay home with my parents and my little brother. I just want to spend my days with them, try to recover physically and above all forget this horrible story. Thinking about those moments hurts me: it’s like reliving them all over again.”