A resident of the United States intentionally crashed into the doors of the Popeyes diner in her SUV due to the lack of one of the dishes in the received order. About it informs fox news.

The incident took place in Augusta, Georgia. Employees said 50-year-old Belinda Miller rammed the front door of the establishment because she did not find cookies in her order. At the same time, the manager of Popeyes claims that the workers found out about the error in the issuance and gave the woman a treat before the incident. He also stated that prior to the incident, Miller threatened employees over the phone and promised to ram the diner with a car.

The police report says there are casualties in the incident. In addition, it is known that an 18-year-old employee of Popeyes was almost hit by the wheels of Miller’s car, and she continued to put pressure on the gas until the car was stuck in the wreckage inside the building.

After the incident, the American went home, where she was arrested by the police. She is charged with intentional damage to property and aggravated assault. Miller was given a bail of $4,000 (304,000 rubles).

